Kapil Sharma Writes a Thank You Note After First Successful Week of His Comeback Show

After the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC)’s revelation that the latest edition of The Kapil Sharma Show was among the top 5 most watched shows on TV last week, Kapil took to Instagram to thank viewers for showering all the love.Sharing a photo of a large chocolate cake with “Congratulations Team TKSS” written on it, Kapil wrote, “Thank u so much to all the viewers for giving so much love to #TheKapilSharmaShow we the team of #tkss will keep working hard to make u guys smile n happy. Keep smiling n stay happy n healthy always. Love u all 😘😘😘🙏.”Interestingly BARC’s report is in stark contrast with the negative reviews that the show has been getting. Also featuring Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the comedy show returned to television on December 29.Gushing over the show’s success, Bharti told Telly Chakkar, "The credit behind the show’s success goes to Kapil’s wife (Ginni Chatrath), who has proved to be a lucky charm for him. I am happynaye saal ki shuruwat aisi hui."Earlier, there were reports that Kapil took a pay-cut for the new season, which is being produced by Salman Khan. However, refuting all speculations, Krushna told Bollywoodlife.com, "These pay cut rumours are false. We are getting our stipulated amount. We are extremely happy working together. Anyway, money is secondary. No one can beat the fact that The Kapil Sharma Show is the biggest comedy show in the country.”