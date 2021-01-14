Kapil Sharma's Adorable Birthday Post for Mom Features Daughter Anayra, See Pic

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to wish his mother Janak Rani on the occasion of her birthday. The comedian leaves no opportunity to express his love for her. In the carousel that he has shared with his Instagram fam, one can see a solo picture of the birthday girl, followed by an image that features her, Kapil and his daughter Anayra.

In the first photo, Kapil's mother can be seen comfortably sitting on a couch. In the subsequent photo, Kapil is giving her a peck on cheeks while she cuts the cake with her granddaughter seated on the lap.

Many of Kapil’s friends and fans extended their good wishes to the birthday girl in the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, “Happy Birthday Aunty Ji, Congratulations Kapil Bro. God bless Happy Lohri,” another one said, “V v v HBD to u to your mommy many blessings.” Many extended their love and affection for the family by writing adorable wishes in the comment box. Some users also dropped heart and cake emojis to show their love and regards.

The comedian’s mother quite often visits the sets of his show and is seen sitting in the audience to have a good laugh. Kapil, too, is seen cracking some jokes on his mother. He, at many occasions, has credited his family for the success that he has got till date.

On December 10, he shared an adorable collage of images from his daughter’s first birthday. He and his wife Ginni Chatrath were seen sporting black round neck t-shirts, with ‘Anayra turns one’ written over them. In one of the photos, his little princess can be seen enjoying a pink cake in a room that has a pink theme. Many of his friends, fans and followers extended their wishes and blessings for her.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma's comedy show, "The Kapil Sharma Show", has been regaling fans since 2016. He has also starred in films like "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon" and "Firangi".

He will make his digital debut soon, although it is unclear at the moment if the project is a comedy special, series or film.