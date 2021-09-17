Kapil Sharma's Comment on Saif Ali Khan's 'Jaundice' Sunglasses Leaves Actor in Splits

The third season of Kapil Sharma show has already seen an entertaining lineup of celebrities and the next celebrity to be appearing on the show is Saif Ali Khan along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. And host Kapil Sharma will have a lot of interesting questions for him. In a promo video shared by the Instagram page of the channel, he asked him about his ‘jaundice’ sunglasses. The actor can be seen wearing a white kurta paired with jeans and he completed his looks with a yellow sunglass.

Referring to the colour of his eyewear, Kapil asked, “Ye jaundice waale chashme kaha se milte hai, sir (Where do you get these jaundice glasses, sir)?"

His question had Saif in splits along with Archana Puran Singh, Yami and Jacqueline. Kapil also asked Yami about her honeymoon plans. Take a look at the video:

The actors will appear on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Bhoot Police. Apart from them the film also stars Arjun Kapoor. It follows the story of two ghosthunter brothers.

