MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kapil Sharma's Daughter Anayra's Pics Wow Social Media

Anayra Sharma

Anayra Sharma

Comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma has shared new pictures of his adorable baby girl Anayra on social media. Take a look below.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 8:04 AM IST
Share this:

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who turned 39 on April 2, had earlier announced that he would be worshiping his three months old daughter Anayra on the blessed occasion of Ashtami during the Navratri week. People who observe Chaitra Navratri worship young girls as Kanjaks on the eighth day of the festival and Kapil shared some new and adorable pics of Anayra from the celebratory day on social media that has left netizens gushing over the little one.

Read: Kapil Sharma, Daughter Anayra Make for an Adorable Sight Cheering Amid Janata Curfew

Kapil, who rarely shares glimpses of his personal life on social media, posted new pics of Anayra on late night Wednesday. Anayra is seen wearing a cute traditional attire as she seems delighted with what is happening around her. Needless to say, Anayra's pics are going viral on social media, with fans showering her with love and aoration.

Kapil married Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Anarya, on December 10, 2019.

While the world is struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis, Kapil had earlier announced that he would be donating Rs 50 lakh to fund the war against the deadly virus spread in India.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story