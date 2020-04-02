Kapil Sharma's Daughter Anayra's Pics Wow Social Media

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who turned 39 on April 2, had earlier announced that he would be worshiping his three months old daughter Anayra on the blessed occasion of Ashtami during the Navratri week. People who observe Chaitra Navratri worship young girls as Kanjaks on the eighth day of the festival and Kapil shared some new and adorable pics of Anayra from the celebratory day on social media that has left netizens gushing over the little one.

Read: Kapil Sharma, Daughter Anayra Make for an Adorable Sight Cheering Amid Janata Curfew

Kapil, who rarely shares glimpses of his personal life on social media, posted new pics of Anayra on late night Wednesday. Anayra is seen wearing a cute traditional attire as she seems delighted with what is happening around her. Needless to say, Anayra's pics are going viral on social media, with fans showering her with love and aoration.

Kapil married Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Anarya, on December 10, 2019.

While the world is struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis, Kapil had earlier announced that he would be donating Rs 50 lakh to fund the war against the deadly virus spread in India.

