Kapil Sharma's Daughter Cuts His Birthday Cake As Wife Ginni Chatrath Holds Her in Arms; See Here

Kapil Sharma, who celebrated his 41st birthday on April 2, has shared a few videos from his birthday bash on his Instagram Stories. The videos are from his cake cutting ceremony and his daughter Anayra is sweetly cutting the cake. Kapil is holding his son in his arms while his wife Ginni Chatrath is holding their daughter Anayra. Kapil posted the clips with red heart emojis.

Kapil Sharma had reportedly rang in his birthday with his family in Himachal Pradesh. Kapil is a proud father of two-year-old daughter Anayra and one-year-old son Trishaan.

On his birthday, Kapil Sharma had planted saplings. The actor-comedian on Friday shared a video of the same and wrote: “the health of the planet affects our health.. so plant a tree whenever wherever.. like I do on my birthday."

Kapil and his wife Ginni welcomed Anayra in 2019. They later welcomed their son Trishaan in 2021. Most recently, Kapil made his debut on Netflix with a stand-up special, I am Not Done Yet.

Talking about the bonding between his two kids, Kapil earlier told ETimes, “Anayra is very protective about her brother. They are too young right now to fight with each other and she treats him like a kid brother, saying ‘he is my rabbit’. Trishaan hardly understands things and so he is happy playing with his toys. On his birthday, I did not bring him any special gift because he already has many toys."

The comedian said Anayra watches him on television but doesn’t get too excited about it. He revealed, “Anayra watches my show and says, ‘Papa is on TV. Ismain kaunsi badi baat hai, I am also on TV.’ She says this because my wife constantly makes videos with her and uploads them on social media or on her phone and when she sees them, she feels that she is on TV.”

