Kapil Sharma's Fan Names Newborn After Him, Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pens Heart-wrenching Note

Kapil Sharma was overwhelmed to find that a fan of his in Australia had named his daughter after him as he wants her to bring smiles to everyone's lives, just like the comedian.

Read: A Bigger Movie Than Infinity Saga May be Possible in Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hint Russo Brothers

Also read: Milind Soman Poses Bare-Bodied Behind Leaves, Followers Ask if He's Trying to Copy Kiara Advani

In another news, Shweta Singh Kirti, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, took to social media to change her Facebook account display picture in her brother's memory.

Read: Salman Khan Postpones Schedule of 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai', Film to Release in 2021

Also read: Feel That Stigma Attached to This Disease is a Killer: Shrenu Parikh on Coronavirus Diagnosis

Also, Ranveer Singh flaunted his new hairdo on social media and credited wife Deepika Padukone for it.

Read: Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy with Baby Bump Photos, Says She's 'Overflowing with Excitement'

Also read: Not Able to Tolerate New Kangana Ranaut: Anurag Kashyap After Watching 'Scary Interview' of Actress

Scroll through for more news and highlights from the entertainment and lifestyle world.

It has been over a month since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Among the many who are still grieving the loss of the young actor is his sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pens Heart-wrenching Note For Him: Wish I Could Hold You One More Time

Comedian Kapil Sharma's fan following is legendary and his admirers manage to surprise him too with their affection. One such fan in Australia has name his daughter 'Kopila' after the comedian, as he wants his daughter to make everyone smile.

Read: Fan Names Daughter 'Kopila' After Kapil Sharma, Comedian Sends Best Wishes to Family

Deepika Padukone has turned hairstylist for her hubby Ranveer Singh.

Read: Ranveer Singh Gets Most Stylish Hairdo From Deepika Padukone, Shows Off in New Picture

Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently being treated for coronavirus in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, has reacted to his Breathe: Into the Shadows co-star Amit Sadh's heart-warming post.

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Reacts to 'Brother' Amit Sadh's Heartfelt Post From Hospital: This is the Sweetest

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Monday to express his thoughts on ‘silence’ and ‘uncertainty’ as he fights coronavirus.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Talks Of 'Silence' And 'Uncertainty' As He Battles Covid-19 In Hospital

Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of films and fashion.