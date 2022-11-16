Kapil Sharma's Fit Avatar in Poolside Pictures Gets a Reaction From Tiger Shroff

Comedian Kapil Sharma has come a long way in his career. From taking us on a laughter ride with The Kapil Sharma Show to debuting as an actor in Bollywood films, Kapil’s fame seems to have reached the stars. Of late, he has been setting major fitness goals for his fans. The comedian has completely transformed his body. Kapil takes good care of his health and is regular at the gym. Recently, the comedian shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, where he can be seen flaunting his ripped physique. The post grabbed the attention of not only his admirers but also other celebrities.

Kapil, who always impresses his fans with his humour, penned a funny note along with the photos. “If no gym……ING, Then swim…ING, anyth…………ING, But someth..ING, Good morn…ING. Sorry for my bad rhyming, but see my intentions,” read his quirky caption.

Kapil can be seen sporting a macho look, wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts and a pair of uber-cool black sneakers. The comedian actor posed in front of a pool, showing off his biceps and toned legs. Kapil also complemented his dashing avatar by donning blue-hued, cool-toned sunglasses. The next snap found him seated on a wooden bench near the pool, with a serious look on his face. The Firangi actor’s fitness was unmissable in these photos.

His pictures have brought him appreciation from many industry friends. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is himself known to be a fitness enthusiast, lauded the comedian and wrote, “Paaji looking (fire emoji).” Veteran actor Vindu Dara Singh also praised Kapil by commenting, “Looking super fit paaji.”

Fans also showered him with oodles of compliments. “Paji you are killin it” wrote one user. “Paaji aap bhi swimming krte ho yaa bs pool side pictures lekr wapis aa jaate,” joked another.

The comedian was last seen in the film Zwigato, helmed by Nandita Das. Kapil essayed the role of a food delivery agent in the film. The film was featured at the Busan International Film Festival.

