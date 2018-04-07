English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kapil Sharma's Language is a Sad Reflection of his State of Mind: Hansal Mehta
National Award winning director Hansal Mehta says the "offensive and abusive" language used by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma on Twitter was "despicable" but also a "sad reflection of his possible state of mind".
A file photo of comedian Kapil Sharma
Mumbai: National Award winning director Hansal Mehta says the "offensive and abusive" language used by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma on Twitter was "despicable" but also a "sad reflection of his possible state of mind".
"Kapil Sharma's language with the journalist was despicable but also a sad reflection of his possible state of mind. The journalist in question is no ethical saint either. He has harassed many people, spun many malicious stories and has created stories with his misleading questions," Mehta tweeted.
Kapil on Friday made several tweets from his official Twitter handle. One included one requesting the media to not make Salman Khan's conviction news "negative".
A few posts addressed fake news. "Agar main prime minister hota to fake news banane walo ko faansi laga deta (If I was the Prime Minister, I would have hanged those who spread fake news)."
A few of the tweets had abusive language in Hindi. Some were also targeted at a journalist "who only spread(s) negativity about me for very little money".
Kapil on Saturday agreed that he wrote offensive and abusive posts on his Twitter page.
"Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha (whatever I wrote was written from my heart), it was my team who deleted my tweets. But main is k***e bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu (But I will not be scared of this reporter). He can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless".
However, the actor-comedian previously said his account had been hacked.
"Hi all, please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all," Kapil tweeted late late on Friday afternoon.
Besides writing offensive tweets. Kapil has also lodged a complaint against the journalist, where the subject read -- "Threat to extort and harassment" by a news agency on the "instance of ex managers" to cause "mental and emotional suffering".
The complaint also read that all the instances of false and malicious publicity affected him emotionally and had to sought to professional counselling and is under medication.
It further read that Kapil is very disturbed by line of comments like a "failed actor. celebrity out of control, choice of wrong life partner".
