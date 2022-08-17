Kapil Sharma's 'Little World' is a Bundle Of Joy; Check Pics

Well, if there’s one person who knows how to work hard and make his fans laugh even harder, he is for sure comedy king Kapil Sharma. And the actor-comedian also treats his fans with his adorable pictures on the gram now and then, especially with his daughter.

Recently, he shared yet another picture of himself with the little bundle of joy and broke the internet. While sharing the post, he wrote, “My little world” with a heart and blessed emoji. As they sat down next to one another, the father-daughter duo smiled and laughed together. While Anayra looks adorable in a pink top and blue jeans, Kapil is dressed in a black hoodie and joggers paired with white sneakers and a cap.

Many of his friends and fans showered love in the comments section. Kapil’s co-star and judge in The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh, wrote, “Anayra She’s gorgeous ! Look at the expression on her face!”, while Rajiv Thakur also commented on the post, “Cute world” and many other friends like Badshah, Sophie Choudhary, and Louren Gottlieb also commented on the post.

Even his fans commented on the post. One of the fans said, “Your little world is growing”, another user wrote, “So cute little doll”, and one more fan commented, “so cute smile”, one more said, “Like father- like daughter”

On the work front, Kapil Sharma travelled to the United States with his team for a comedy tour, but their New York performance was reportedly cancelled in July. The Kapil Sharma Show reportedly has a September television return date. Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti make up the cast of the programme, and Archana Puran Singh will continue to serve as the judge.

