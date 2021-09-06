Kapil Sharma's Mother Poses for a Pic with Neetu Kapoor

The Kapil Sharma Show is soaring on the TRP charts as the artists are able to entertain the audience in altogether a new way. With new characters, segments, and comedy timing, TKSS is back on its track of leaving the viewers in splits. The audience appears to be excited to get hold of the episodes, ever since TKSS did a comeback after a couple of months. On September 5, Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani graced the show. It is known to all that the host of the show, Kapil Sharma is a huge fan of late actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu. Apart from enjoying his fanboy moment in her presence, Kapil seemed overwhelmed about his mother meeting Neetu.

Kapil even shared a picture featuring his mother alongside Neetu. In the caption, he wrote, “Meri maa air Ranbir ki maa”.

Take a look at the snap –

Ever since the third season of the show commenced, Kapil’s mother has always appeared on the show as he considers her his lucky charm. There is no doubt, it is one of the most adorable pictures from the evening. Several instances of the show were shared by Kapil on his Instagram handle, wherein he addressed Neetu as his “all time favorite and the most beautiful.”

While Kapil complimented Riddhima on her outfit, the latter did not miss a chance to comment on his fitness. The conversation took a hilarious turn as Archana Puran Singh added the spice to further tease Kapil.

View a glimpse of the episode in this post -

While Neetu spilled beans regarding the Kapoor family, Riddhima revealed how Ranbir Kapoor would steal her belongings and gift his girlfriends. Just like all other episodes, this episode is a must watch as it will give provide you, the required dose of laughter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here