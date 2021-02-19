Kapil Sharma’s Pic with Baby Anayra is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Babies in the tinsel town are always a delight to see! One more such toddler in the filmy world that is creating a buzz is Anayra Sharma.Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s daughter is the internet's current obsession, thanks to her adorable pictures online. Kapil has been sharing his daughter’s photos from time to time on Instagram. The recent one that he shared is just enough to make anyone’s morning cheerful.

The 39-year-old TV host shared a picture along with his Anayra, where they waved and wished ‘good morning’ to the fans. Needless to say, the father-daughter duo looked extremely sweet together in this snap. Anayra stole all the spotlight from her dad by looking cute in a baby pink frock and two tiny ponytails. On the other hand, Kapil sported a bearded look and a navy-blue outfit.

The picture received heaps of praises from the admirers as well as Kapil’s celebrity friends. His co-stars Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek andBharti Singh also commented below the post appreciating the duo. Not just them but stars like Neha Kakkar, Neeti Mohan, Amit Sadh, Ahana Kumra andSaina Nehwal joined the bandwagon.

While Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath are busy pampering their baby girl, they also welcomed their second child a month ago. Kapil announced the birth of a baby boy on social media and his fans’ joy knew no bounds. The couple has, however, kept low key when it comes to their second baby. The world is yet to see the perfect family picture of the four and probably, it is a few more weeks of wait.

Kapil and Ginni got hitched on December 12, 2018. Their wedding pictures were an instant hit on the internet due to the pretty pictures from the Hindu and Anand Karaj ceremonies. They also later hosted lavish receptions for their industry friends. For now, ‘Sharma ji ki beti’ has lightened up the day of his Instagram followers for sure.