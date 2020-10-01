Kapil Sharma's Show Brings Together the Cast of India's First Family Drama TV Series Hum Log

The cast of Hum Log, India's first family drama TV series, were welcomed on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. This weekend, cast members Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa Rajesh Puri and Divya Sethi will be seen as guests on the comedy show, while other co-stars will join them virtually.

Hum Log released in the year 1984 and garnered a lot of love from the audience. The cast members, still popular among TV and cinema viewers, will be seen interacting and having a good time with the members of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Coming together on screen after many years, they will also share some unknown facts and incidents from the beautiful days of the shoot and their life journey since then.

Kapil shared a promo from the episode, which was filled with wisecracks and laughter. This one will surely be a nostalgic trip for many.

Hum Log began telecast on Doordarshan, India's national network on 7 July 1984, then the only television channel of India. It is the story of an Indian middle-class family of the 1980s and their daily struggles and aspirations.

At the end of every episode, veteran Hindi film actor Ashok Kumar discussed the ongoing story and situations with the audience using Hindi couplets and limericks. In later episodes, hde introduced the actors who played various characters in the serial and end his monologue with the various Indian language versions of the words 'Hum Log'.