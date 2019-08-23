Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni Chatrath Flaunts Baby Bump on Movie Outing

Happiness seems to be knocking on the doors of comedian Kapil Sharma once again as he is all set to embrace parenthood along with wife Ginni Chatrath. After hiding it for so long, Ginni is all out and about flaunting her baby bump with husband Kapil and mother-in-law.

Ginni hasn't been seen too much in public ever since she got pregnant and the mom-to-be was seen on a rare outing in Mumbai on Thursday. Carrying her maternity look well, Ginni stepped out with Kapil and his mom Janak Rani ji to watch the Angry Birds Movie 2.

The mom-to-be was all smiles as she posed for the pictures on her outing. Also present at the occasion were Kiku Sharda, Rochelle Rao with husband, Keith Sequeira, Krushna Abhishek with wife, Kashmira Shah and others. Kapil posted pictures from the outing.

Ginni, who is in her second trimester, was also seen at the recent baby shower of a friend. Looking radiant in a blue dress, Ginni was enjoying her time with the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil's co-star Rochelle Rao took to Instagram sharing a picture of the two mommies-to-be.

Kapil and Ginni got married in a traditional wedding ceremony in Punjab on December 12, 2018. The couple did not reveal Ginni's pregnancy until the parents-to-be were seen at the airport on July 2019. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kapil said, "Everyone in the family is excited about the baby. We don't know if it would be a baby girl or a boy but whatever it is, we are all happy and waiting."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.