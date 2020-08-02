Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni Chatrath Insisted He Gets Back to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Amid Coronavirus

The Kapil Sharma show returned after four months break on Saturday for audiences' entertainment. The first, post-lockdown episode featured Sonu Sood, and Kapil shared in an interview that more than just shooting gags and fun moments with a celebrity, it was a tribute to the Dabangg actor who has been helping migrants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new episode drew a lot of laughter and Kapil Sharma even trended on social media as there was an outpouring of love from fans.

In fact, after Sonu Sood, music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman will be gracing TKSS stage. They shot for an upcoming episode with Kapil on the eve of Eid.

Now, Kapil has also revealed that he may feature his wife Ginni Chatrath on the show for an episode in the coming time. Elaborating on the same, he said that right now Ginni is focussing on their baby Anayra as she will be walking in a few months time. But he added (via), "In the future, we’d like to do an episode with Ginni too."

Kapil also said that it was Ginni who insisted that he returned to shoot amid virus scare. About the same, Kapil said, "I was feeling a little low, which is why my wife insisted I get back to shooting to take my mind off all this.”

New The Kapil Sharma episodes air on every weekends at 9:30 pm.