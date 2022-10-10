Kapil Sharma's Zwigato Premieres at Busan Film Festival, Watch Video

Ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has been in the news recently because of his film Zwigato, a social drama on the life of a delivery man. The film’s Asia premiere took place at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. Kapil Sharma visited Busan for the grand premiere along with the director of Zwigato Nandita Das, his co-actress Shahana Goswami and his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil has now shared a video from Busan where we see him having a great time with Nandita, Shahana and Ginni. He starts the video with the hilarity that he is known for as he targets those who think that he cannot speak English and says something that is beeped, causing the three ladies to crack up. Kapil’s English-speaking skills have always been a consistent joke on The Kapil Sharma Show with the comedian often making fun of himself.

In the video, we also have glimpses of their tour of Busan, with Kapil signing autographs and interacting with fans. One of his Indian fans from Seoul even said that he came from Seoul to Busan to watch the premiere of Zwigato only to find the show houseful. We also see Nandita Das trying to convince the team to go dancing at some club and assure Kapil that no one knows him there.



The video was a treat for Kapil’s fans who showered their love and praises on him in the comments section. Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is a permanent guest on his show, commented, “Wah! Kapil, you’ve made Busan famous in India now. Congratulations on the film reaching so many festivals.”

Zwigato is Kapil’s third film. He debuted in 2015 with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu and then followed it up with Firangee. The release date of Zwigato, a departure from his usual comedic roles, has not been declared yet.

