Kapoor Family to Organise Special Puja for Well-Being of Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot in April this year after almost five years of dating, are expecting their first child. The parents-to-be are now all set to celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi together. Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, shared that the Kapoor family believes in celebrating festivals together and now we hear that the family is all set for a grand celebration.

According to reports in Bollywood Life, the Kapoor family has organised a special puja for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their yet-to-be-born baby. “The puja is to celebrate the new phase of the happy couple, and also to ensure and pray for everyone’s well-being,” a source was quoted as saying.

The reports further stated that Ganesh Chaturthi has always been celebrated with much enthusiasm by the Kapoor family. For years, the Kapoors welcomed Ganpati idol at the RK Studios, and all members of the clan gathered to celebrate the auspicious festival together. Though RK Studios has now been sold by the Kapoors, the tradition to celebrate the festival will remain intact.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/vOsaEtT2RAs” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Alia Bhatt, on the “Koffee couch,” had shared that the Kapoor family believes in celebrating festivals together and she was grateful to be a part of it. The actor shared that it was a stark difference from her childhood where she was brought up in a nuclear family by mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and father Mahesh Bhatt. She further explained, “I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister, and my father. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing.”

Alia said that the Kapoors introduced her to “many moments of culture and family” and admitted that this has given her “a totally new layer in my life.” “Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute,” she had said.

While we wish the happy couple a prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi, we cannot wait to get a glimpse of the Kapoor family celebrations. Are you looking forward to it too?

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here