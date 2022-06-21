Kapoor Sisters Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi Raise Temperature in Hot Mini Bodycon Dresses, See Pics

After completing her Ooty schedule of The Archies, Kushi Kapoor is finally back home. And the Kapoor family energetically celebrated the return of the budding actress. Dropping a glimpse of their gala time together, Khushi’s elder sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor posted a series of pictures on her official Instagram account, wherein Khushi, Janhvi, and Shanaya Kapoor look too hot to handle. Keeping up with their fashion statement, the Kapoor sisters have time and again exhibited that they rule the style game, and keep the calibre of grabbing all the eyeballs. Continuing the trajectory, the trio has once again set the internet ablaze, as they appear as a vision to the sore eyes.

Clad in bodycon mini dresses, Khushi, Janhvi, and Shanaya looked breathtakingly hot in the dazzling voguish couture. While Khushi and Shanaya opted for silver shiny mini dresses, Janhvi spiced it up in a purple sparkly bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. Shanaya opted for a shoulderless ensemble, with a minimally accessorised look and completed it with a trendy smokey eye look. Khushi appeared sassy in a halter neck sartorial pick, pairing it with open hair and a smokey eye look. While posting the picture, Janhvi wrote in the caption, “The Kapoor’s the criminals,” and completed it with a hashtag, “welcome home Khush”.

Khushi also posted similar pictures on her official Instagram account and in the caption she dropped a handful of diamond emoticons. The comments section was bombarded with netizens complimenting them for their sizzling look. Many celebrities also acknowledged their posts and took to the comments section to shower their love. Shanaya’s father and actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Pretty girls,” and ended it with a fire and a heart emoticon. Janhvi’s close friend Orhan Awatramani commented, “The bling ring.” Apart from the comments, the post was flooded with the red heart emoticons.

On the work front, Janhvi recently shared the first look of her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry and announced that it will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar on July 29. While Khushi is working on her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archie, Shanaya is all set for her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak.

