Kapu Leaders ask Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan to Speak up Over Renaming of Districts

The release of the draft notification issued by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on the formation of 13 new districts and naming some of them after prominent personalities has fired up the protests in some areas. The establishment is facing problems with the idea of forming new districts and renaming others. Protests have been going on for three days in most districts, and many are demanding the government back down on the matter.

Additionally, the demands range from converting some areas into districts to why the government wants to change the names of some.

Recently, some leaders like Kakani Asaya Sadhana Samiti joined the movement, demanding the new district of Vijayawada be renamed as Kakani district in the memory of freedom fighter Ukku Kakani. However, the secretary, Vijay Kumar of the AP planning department, said that the districts were reshaped, keeping aspects like population, area, distance from headquarters, and future development potential in view.

It has been reported that a group of farmers’ leaders met at a hotel in Visakhapatnam. Speaking on the occasion, Gade Balaji, a member of the Radha Ranga Reorganization, said, “We want CM Jagan to name Vijayawada as Vangaveeti Ranga." After the Kapu leaders tied the matter to Mega Brothers Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi, requesting they demand the name of Vijayawada be changed to Vangaveeti Ranga.

Further, the Kapu leaders suggested that Chiranjeevi go to chief minister Jagan and talk about this issue. Apart from this, Mudragada Padmanabhan, a kapu leader who has made his mark on the issue, has suggested the name of Ambedkar for the West Godavari district and the names of other districts.

