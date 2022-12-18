KARA Member Gyuri Goes 'No Bra' During Instagram Live, Leaves Jiyoung and Youngji Blushing

KARA member Gyuri left social media in bowing down to her after the brutally honest TMI (Too Much Information) during a recent Instagram Live. The popular South Korean singer recently hosted an Instagram Live session with her maknae members Jiyoung and Youngji, interacting with fans. During the session, the trio was seen wearing button-down PJs. While the accidental matching of clothes had the members excited, Gyuri revealed that she was not wearing a bra in the session.

Her reveal led Jiyoung and Youngji’s jaws to drop. They were also seen blushing after learning about Gyuri’s TMI. Nicole, who was watching the live stream, commented, “You’re amazing!" If that wasn’t enough, Gyuri also did not care about the internet when she took out a can of beer and continued to chat with her fellow members. “I love Gyuri so much the way she says it so elegantly, such as queen," a fan said, speaking about Gyuri’s confession. “This era belongs to Gyuri. I love her so much," added another.

There came a point during the chat when Jiyoung struggled with her internet. While she was fixing it, Gyuri took a peep inside her shirt and left Youngji in shock. “So what!" Gyuri declared, knowing that going braless in South Korea is considered scandalous.

And no one can reach her level for this. She is irreplaceable https://t.co/pGOq0DFcjb— CEO CHU (@Kimchoonim) December 18, 2022

lmaoo park gyuri advocating on behalf of all women https://t.co/BIqkf4e6HR— (@nytryo) December 18, 2022

gyuri going viral for the 1928392929th time and it’s for….not wearing a bra https://t.co/46crOOIiyl— em (@fuIIbIooming) December 17, 2022

gyuri sulli having pride in wearing no bra https://t.co/bLJuizdAAa— jaz (@jinri4eva) December 16, 2022

We bow down to the ultimate queen Gyuri as well!

Read all the Latest Movies News here