Karan Boolani Shares Regal Pics From His Wedding With Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Approves

It has been over a week since Karan Boolani tied the knot with producer Rhea Kapoor. And it won't be wrong to say that the couple’s Instagram accounts only get romantic with each passing day. On Monday, Karan shared another set of pictures with his wife Rhea but this time the portrait also featured their pet dogs, Russell Crowe Kapoor, also known as the Prince of Juhu, and Lemon Boolani. Swiping left on Karan’s latest Instagram post, netizens got to see Rhea settling in with her in-laws. The family portrait featured Karan’s parents Vijay and Binu Boolani and sister Karishma Boolani.

The last picture in the post is a family portrait featuring the Boolanis and Kapoors. It includes Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Karan wrote in the caption, “Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.”

The caption received approval from both Sonam and her husband Anand who shared their reaction in the comments. The Bollywood actress complimented her brother-in-law and wrote, “So good.” Anand’s comment on the post read, “Whatever you call it, ya need one.” Karan’s sister Karishma also commented on the post and wrote and described it as “Love.”

In his previous Instagram post, Karan revealed how he fell in love with Rhea. The couple was dressed up for a romantic wedding dinner as the pictures showed. Karan looked dapper in a suit while Rhea wore a custom-made Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation which was a mandala off-white organza dress paired with a box pleated organza cape with dramatic sleeves, hand-embroidered in resham work. Accompanying the dreamy pictures, Karan wrote a caption that described his love story, “True story: we met on a movie set, she was new, I tried to bully her, and ended up falling madly in love.”

The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on August 14, 2021.

