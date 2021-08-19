Karan Boolani’s Wedding Bandhgala Had Rhea Kapoor's Name Inscribed in it

Lovebirds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on August 14 and their wedding ceremony was as regal as it can get. Rhea always wanted to run away and marry Karan in her living room, and that’s exactly what they did. If that was not enough to set the bar higher on couple goals, Karan also opted for a wedding attire that was customised with his and wife Rhea’s name and their wedding date. Aww. Kunal Rawal designed Karan’s wedding bandhgala and he made sure that the couple’s day gets extra special.

Rhea and Karan, who dated for a long time, also ditched the customary red colour for wedding and chose to go classy with white and cream. Rhea opted for a white chanderi saree which she accessorised with a dramatic cape and a pearl veil. She looked every bit gorgeous in her wedding look. Karan also chose a beige ensemble to go with his cream bandhgala.

Rhea’s wedding attire was designed by her friend and designer Anamika Khanna. She psoke to ETimes and spilled beans on her wedding look. Rhea is not a lehenga girl, she has a very strong personality and that’s why Anamika opted for a chanderi saree with the veil and the cape to complete her look. Rhea shared the details of her wedding on her Instagram profile a few days ago. “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be,” read an excerpt of her post.

Rhea and Karan’s love story is every bit what dreams are made of. The couple, who have been together since 2009, met on the sets of Rhea’s sister Sonam Kapoor’s film Aisha where Karan was working as an Assistant Director. Karan, before marrying Rhea, was also a big part of the Kapoor clan. He was always seen in family functions and family portraits.

As the couple embark on the new journey, we wish them all the luck!

