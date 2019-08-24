Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Karan Deol Meets His 'Favourite' Kareena Kapoor Khan on Dance India Dance During Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Promotions

The newcomer clicked selfies with Kareena Kapoor, who is one the judges on the show. Karan later posted the picture on his Instagram handle where he called Kareena his "favourite actress of all time".

Trending Desk

Updated:August 24, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Karan Deol Meets His 'Favourite' Kareena Kapoor Khan on Dance India Dance During Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Promotions
Image of Sahher Bamba, Kareena Kapoor, Karan deol, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol will be making his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas where he will be seen alongside Sahher Bamba. Recently, Karan and Sahher reached the sets of dance reality show Dance India Dance to promote their upcoming movie. The newcomers clicked selfies with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is one the judges on the show, and Karan posted the picture on his official Instagram handle where he called Kareena his "favourite actress of all time".

In the photo, Kareena can be seen standing between Karan and Sahher and the selfie seems to be clicked by Kareena herself. In the picture, Kareena looked stunning as always with her red lipstick and Kohl-rimmed eyes highlighted by mascara.

Karana captioned the photo, "What better way to kickstart the promotions then being on the sets of one of your favourite actresses of all time! #KareenaKapoorKhan #DanceIndiaDance #DanceKaJungistaan #BattleOfTheChampions @zeetv #PalPalDilKePaas @sahherbambba."

Ever since posted, the picture has gone viral on internet.

Karan also shared one more picture on his Instagram from the set of Dance India Dance where Sunny Deol is also seen.

Directed by actor-politician Sunny Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is set to hit the theatres on September 20. The film would be facing a box-office clash with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor and Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff starrer Prasthanam.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram