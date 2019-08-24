Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol will be making his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas where he will be seen alongside Sahher Bamba. Recently, Karan and Sahher reached the sets of dance reality show Dance India Dance to promote their upcoming movie. The newcomers clicked selfies with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is one the judges on the show, and Karan posted the picture on his official Instagram handle where he called Kareena his "favourite actress of all time".

In the photo, Kareena can be seen standing between Karan and Sahher and the selfie seems to be clicked by Kareena herself. In the picture, Kareena looked stunning as always with her red lipstick and Kohl-rimmed eyes highlighted by mascara.

Karana captioned the photo, "What better way to kickstart the promotions then being on the sets of one of your favourite actresses of all time! #KareenaKapoorKhan #DanceIndiaDance #DanceKaJungistaan #BattleOfTheChampions @zeetv #PalPalDilKePaas @sahherbambba."

Ever since posted, the picture has gone viral on internet.

Karan also shared one more picture on his Instagram from the set of Dance India Dance where Sunny Deol is also seen.

Directed by actor-politician Sunny Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is set to hit the theatres on September 20. The film would be facing a box-office clash with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor and Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff starrer Prasthanam.

