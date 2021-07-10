Karan Deol Resumes Shooting for His Next in Delhi, Shares 'New Look' on Instagram

Actor Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut last year with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is all pumped up as he starts shooting for his next, a crime comedy in Delhi.

The film will be directed by Deven Munja and is a story about three friends. The actor was recently spotted at the airport recently looking smart in a white tee and jeans as he flew to Delhi for the film’s shoot.

Karan, who is the son of actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, also took to his social media and shared a picture captioning it how he was looking forward to a fun shoot and is happy to restart shooting. He posted a picture with the caption, “New look, new beginnings! #Just #NewLook. Karan’s uncle, actor Bobby Deol dropped a series of fire emojis on the young actor’s new look.

Talking about how tough lockdown has been and how he is excited to resume shooting, Karan says, “The lockdown was tough for all of us but it’s important to slowly, safely restart. I am excited and looking forward to getting back to shoot life. Working on something really different this time with a young enthusiastic team, can’t wait to share details soon.”

