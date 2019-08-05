Karan Deol-Sahher Bambba's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Teaser is About Adventure and Love
The much anticipated teaser to Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, featuring Sunny Deol's son Karan, has been unveiled on YouTube by Zee Studios. The film, which also features Sahher Bambba in the lead, marks another directorial venture of Sunny after films such as Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again and is all set to release on September 20, alongside Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman's The Zoya Factor and Sushant Singh Rajut and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore. The release date of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was earlier postponed due to Sunny's work commitments as a parliamentarian.
The teaser shows exciting locations, with the duo of Karan and Sahher falling for each other minute-by-minute. Judging by the clip, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas seems like a romance-drama, where the love for adventure sports and thrill will draw the two lead characters closer to one another. Karan and Sahher can be seen having a great time romancing each other on-screen and the chemistry between the young actors is indeed palpable.
On the occasion of teaser reveal, Abhay Deol wrote a heartfelt post on social media praising Karan and his efforts. Check out his Abhay's post for nephew Karan here:
It was in September 1973 that the movie “Blackmail” was released. It featured the song “Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass”, sung by the multitalented Kishore Kumar, with the beautiful Rakhee and the man I most look up to in my life, my uncle Dharmendra in it. I revisited the song recently and it still gives me goosebumps. Tomorrow the teaser of the film #palpaldilkepaas will go live at 11am, the 5th of August. Two young talents get launched in this movie, @sahherbambba and my nephew @imkarandeol. Directed by my brother @iamsunnydeol, it’s hard to contain my excitement. It seems like only yesterday I held Karan in my arms as a baby. How he’s grown! So proud and so happy to see this completed and to share it with you. @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany @aapkadharam #sunnysupersound
