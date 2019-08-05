Karan Deol-Sahher Bambba's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Teaser is About Adventure and Love

The much anticipated teaser to Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, featuring Sunny Deol's son Karan, has been unveiled on YouTube by Zee Studios. The film, which also features Sahher Bambba in the lead, marks another directorial venture of Sunny after films such as Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again and is all set to release on September 20, alongside Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman's The Zoya Factor and Sushant Singh Rajut and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore. The release date of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was earlier postponed due to Sunny's work commitments as a parliamentarian.

The teaser shows exciting locations, with the duo of Karan and Sahher falling for each other minute-by-minute. Judging by the clip, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas seems like a romance-drama, where the love for adventure sports and thrill will draw the two lead characters closer to one another. Karan and Sahher can be seen having a great time romancing each other on-screen and the chemistry between the young actors is indeed palpable.

Watch Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser here:

On the occasion of teaser reveal, Abhay Deol wrote a heartfelt post on social media praising Karan and his efforts. Check out his Abhay's post for nephew Karan here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.