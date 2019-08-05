Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Karan Deol-Sahher Bambba's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Teaser is About Adventure and Love

The teaser to Karan Deol's debut film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' was unveiled on YouTube. Watch it here.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Karan Deol-Sahher Bambba's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Teaser is About Adventure and Love
Image of Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba from 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' teaser
Loading...

The much anticipated teaser to Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, featuring Sunny Deol's son Karan, has been unveiled on YouTube by Zee Studios. The film, which also features Sahher Bambba in the lead, marks another directorial venture of Sunny after films such as Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again and is all set to release on September 20, alongside Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman's The Zoya Factor and Sushant Singh Rajut and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore. The release date of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was earlier postponed due to Sunny's work commitments as a parliamentarian.

The teaser shows exciting locations, with the duo of Karan and Sahher falling for each other minute-by-minute. Judging by the clip, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas seems like a romance-drama, where the love for adventure sports and thrill will draw the two lead characters closer to one another. Karan and Sahher can be seen having a great time romancing each other on-screen and the chemistry between the young actors is indeed palpable.

Watch Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser here:

On the occasion of teaser reveal, Abhay Deol wrote a heartfelt post on social media praising Karan and his efforts. Check out his Abhay's post for nephew Karan here:

View this post on Instagram

It was in September 1973 that the movie “Blackmail” was released. It featured the song “Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass”, sung by the multitalented Kishore Kumar, with the beautiful Rakhee and the man I most look up to in my life, my uncle Dharmendra in it. I revisited the song recently and it still gives me goosebumps. Tomorrow the teaser of the film #palpaldilkepaas will go live at 11am, the 5th of August. Two young talents get launched in this movie, @sahherbambba and my nephew @imkarandeol. Directed by my brother @iamsunnydeol, it’s hard to contain my excitement. It seems like only yesterday I held Karan in my arms as a baby. How he’s grown! So proud and so happy to see this completed and to share it with you. @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany @aapkadharam #sunnysupersound

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram