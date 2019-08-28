Karan Deol Says it was Awkward to Do Kissing Scene in Front of Dad Sunny Deol

Veteran actor Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas opposite Sahher Bamba. The film is a romantic drama directed by Sunny.

Talking about working his dad, Karan says he was tad awkward and shy while doing kissing scenes with Sahher Bambba in front of him. However, the debutante went out of his comfort level and did the scene. "Initially, I was a little shy and awkward about doing this scene in front of my father. That would be a normal reaction of any kid. But then, I just switched off and let my emotions flow. I was nervous at first, but after the take, I realised that the moment was beautifully captured and it was in sync with the story," Mid-Day quoted Karan as saying.

While he was nervous and apprehensive about doing it in front of his father, Karan is not hesitant about on-screen kissing scenes. "I had no apprehensions about the scene. I approached it in the same manner as I deal with any other scene because at the end of the day, I’m playing a character and it flows with the narrative."

Sunny, on the other hand, told IANS that it is a very emotional moment for him to watch his son Karan gear up for his Bollywood debut. "It is a very emotional moment for me to see my son Karan make his debut on the big screen. I hope the audience appreciates him and showers him with the same kind of love that they have given me for so many years," added the proud father.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the makers released the title track of the film. Sung by Arijit Singh and Parampara Thakur, the romantic track is winning hearts on social media. Arijit's soulful voice has once again cast a spell. The lyrics are penned by Siddharth Garima and the music is composed by Sachet Parampara.

The movie is set to release on September 20.

