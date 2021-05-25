Karan Deol Sheds Light on His Relationship with Father Sunny Deol

Karan Deol is the next generation of the Deol clan who ventured into the entertainment industry with his debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. Recently, the actor got candid about his relationship with father Sunny Deol and the upcoming movie Apne 2, where he will share screen space with Dharmendra and Bobby Deol, along with his father.

Karan revealed that he developed a passion for filmmaking after watching Star Wars. And once he was clear about following his passion for acting, he confided in his actor father. Sunny informed him that this career path comes with a lot of responsibility. As one goes through both a mental and emotional journey, there are times when one feels his life went upside down. Karan further revealed that his father told him that if was ready to face the highs and lows of life, Sunny is ready to support him.

When asked if he enjoys the memes on the iconic dialogues of his father and uncle Bobby, he said, “It is light-hearted, funny, I enjoy it. People interpret such iconic moments in different ways." However, the actor do not share these memes with this father, since “there is a certain boundary or respect for him as a father."

Speaking about working together with the family in Apne 2, a sequel of superhit Apne, Karan admitted that sharing time with grandfather Dharmendra, father Sunny and uncle Bobby was a dream come true moment for him. It was emotional as well as a blessing for him. He said he is very excited about the film and hoped it turns out well.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Apne 2 which was set to release on Diwali this year has been postponed until 2022.

