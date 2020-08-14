Karan Entertains Me at Home and Everyone Else on Set: Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are back together on screen in the web show Dangerous, five years after they starred together in the film Alone. In these 5 years, the couple tied the knot and set up a home together. While their social media antics have kept followers engaged so far, the two are now appearing in a thriller show to entertain fans on a streaming platform.

Talking about reuniting with her husband on the sets again, Bipasha says, “He’s a lot of fun on set. He's my entertainment at home, definitely. I don't need anybody else, because Karan entertains me all the time at home. But on set, he entertains everybody. He understands that when I'm doing a serious scene I need a little bit of peace and quiet. And when he's fooling around a lot, I will be like, ‘Karan, please.’ And he gets it and keeps quiet then. So basically, the dynamics on the sets would be only 1% of the husband and wife. It's 99% the actor first.”

Even though she is making her acting comeback with Karan again, Bipasha says she was consciously avoiding projects with her husband so far.

“I was offered a lot of work with Karan and it was a conscious decision that I felt that a couple should not be doing everything together. Endorsing and appearances are okay, but when it comes to long-term content, you have to take a decision as an individual actor and never think of it as a couple. Even now, I am not at all pitching this show as a couple,” she says.

Bipasha says she was chilling at home after her wedding and did not even think of it as a break from acting. She was not even looking at scripts, and it took a lot of coaxing to get her on board.

“Karan was signed before, because I was not open to listening to stories or taking narrations. I was chilling. And then everybody thought that I would be really good for this part. And they were kind of coaxing me. So I happened to read it, and then I was like, ‘Oh, I like it.’ And then I told Karan, ‘Okay, now I'm also for this. So you're going to be my poster again. And that's how it happened,” she says.

Dangerous is a suspense thriller produced by Mika Singh and Vikram Bhatt. Bhatt has also written the story, while Bhushan Patel has directed it. It was shot as a film and then converted into episodes and released on MX Player on August 14.