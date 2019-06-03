English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra Fulfilled Every Dream I Had: Shah Rukh Khan in Heart-warming Post
Actor Shah Rukh Khan said that he shared the post with the world is because the two filmmakers are hold importance in his life.
Image: Special Arrangement
Loading...
Shah Rukh Khan says filmmaker Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra have fulfilled every dream the superstar had.
Shah Rukh on Monday tweeted a photo collage of himself, Karan and Chopra and captioned it: "Dreamers are good. But if those dreams are not given a direction they mean nothing. These two fulfilled every dream I had, over and above every dream they had for themselves. Adi and Karan."
The 53-year-old actor said that he shared this with the world is because the two filmmakers are hold importance in his life.
"Why share this with all? Because you should know, more important than your dreams are those who fulfil them for you," he added.
Shah Rukh has collaborated with Karan in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan.
The "Don" star has worked with Chopra in movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Veer-Zaara and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi among many others.
Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero, which also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Shah Rukh on Monday tweeted a photo collage of himself, Karan and Chopra and captioned it: "Dreamers are good. But if those dreams are not given a direction they mean nothing. These two fulfilled every dream I had, over and above every dream they had for themselves. Adi and Karan."
The 53-year-old actor said that he shared this with the world is because the two filmmakers are hold importance in his life.
"Why share this with all? Because you should know, more important than your dreams are those who fulfil them for you," he added.
Dreamers r good. But if those dreams r not given a direction they mean nothing.These 2 fulfilled every dream I had,over & above every dream they had for themselves.Adi & Karan. Y share this with all? Cos u should know, more important than ur dreams r those who fulfil them for u pic.twitter.com/RzsMRYUMet— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 2, 2019
Shah Rukh has collaborated with Karan in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan.
The "Don" star has worked with Chopra in movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Veer-Zaara and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi among many others.
Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero, which also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG: The Recent Incidents Indicate This Game is More Dangerous Than You May Imagine
- Instagram Influencer Trolled For Saying She Sold Only 36 Apparel to 2.6 Million Followers, Fights Back
- Twitter Brews Memes as Hardik Pandya's Photo from Practice Session Goes Viral
- What Happens When Cricket Meets Dance? TikTok’s New Challenge Lets Fans Show off Skills
- Isuzu Mu-X Road Test Review – Worth a Second Look
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results