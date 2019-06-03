Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra Fulfilled Every Dream I Had: Shah Rukh Khan in Heart-warming Post

Actor Shah Rukh Khan said that he shared the post with the world is because the two filmmakers are hold importance in his life.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
Image: Special Arrangement
Shah Rukh Khan says filmmaker Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra have fulfilled every dream the superstar had.

Shah Rukh on Monday tweeted a photo collage of himself, Karan and Chopra and captioned it: "Dreamers are good. But if those dreams are not given a direction they mean nothing. These two fulfilled every dream I had, over and above every dream they had for themselves. Adi and Karan."

The 53-year-old actor said that he shared this with the world is because the two filmmakers are hold importance in his life.

"Why share this with all? Because you should know, more important than your dreams are those who fulfil them for you," he added.




Shah Rukh has collaborated with Karan in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan.

The "Don" star has worked with Chopra in movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Veer-Zaara and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi among many others.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero, which also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

