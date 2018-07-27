Karan Johar Admits He Was Scared When Director Shashank Khaitan Expressed His Interest In Remaking Sairat

Director-producer Karan Johar - who is happy with the success of his recently-released film Dhadak - praised filmmaker Shashank Khaitan while interacting with media at the film's success meet with film's actors Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and director Khaitan. Johar referred to Dhadak as the best film that he has directed till date.On being asked what was his reaction after watching Dhadak, Johar said, "When Shashank told me that he wants to remake (Marathi film) Sairat, I was bit scared because that film has its own individuality. The kind of tone that filmmaker (Nagraj Manjule) has been able to hold is very difficult to capture but confidence of Shashank is very infectious so, when we decided to make the film, I know it had to be with new talent."When I saw end of Dhadak, it made me shake a little bit but when I again watched it, I felt Shashank has done an exceptional job in adapting the source material."Praising Khaitan further, Johar added: "He has taken lot of sequences from the original one but he made a new film and characters for pan India audience. It his third film as a director but in all three films that Shashank made, I think Dhadak is his best film directorially."There are certain scenes where he has tried to take extra pauses and also added energy from his side. He has been very graphic, intelligent, strategic & emotional. As a director myself, I feel this combination is very rare to achieve so, I am very proud of him."Asked whether he was nervous when his production house decided to remake the Marathi film in Hindi, Johar said: "I wasn't nervous, I was petrified and I still am because I think every time, you touch piece of art and recreate or adapt it, there is always monumental fear but I never looked at it like that. I have always said that this film is not anywhere meant to be compared with Sairat."It's fan boy's homage to original source material so, if making Dhadak is wrong, then every fan in the world is also wrong who appreciate great piece of art. In fact, I see so many people going back to watch Sairat after they have seen Dhadak and that is an achievement of homage. You cannot ever compete with brilliance of that filmmaker because he conceived it, wrote it and executed it so, we are just big fan of that film."Dhadak has managed to mint a total of RS. 48.01 crore at the end of 6th day since its release and is expected to cross Rs 50 crore mark soon.