Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Once Had a Fallout When She Asked for Same Money As Shah Rukh Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar are known for their deep friendship. But it might surprise you that KJo and Bebo did not share this great bond earlier. The two friends had fought a few years ago and were not even talking to each other for more than nine months.

Karan has in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, made several revelations including this particular phase of his friendship graph with Kareena. As revealed in the autobiography, Karan had approached Kareena for his film Kal Ho Naa Ho before casting Preity Zinta to essay the role of Naina Catherine Kapur.

He bares that Kareena had asked for too much money (i.e. an equal amount to what King Khan was being paid for the movie) which led to some kind of a fallout at that time.

He wrote: “My first problem was with Kareena. She asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! had just released, directed by Kunal Kohli. She said, Aditya Chopra’s assistant Kunal Kohli has made this flop, so Karan Johar’s assistant, Nikhil Advani is not to be trusted either.”

“The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same (amount of) money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry’. I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave that negotiation room’ and I called her. She didn’t take my call, and I said, ‘We’re not taking her.’ And signed Preity Zinta instead."

KJo even revealed that they did not speak to each other for more than nine months. However, he also confessed that it was very idiotic on his part as Kareena was very young and a decade younger than him.

The fight between them ended when Karan’s father Yash Johar was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same. After coming to know about it, Kareena got very emotional and gave a call to Karan and said that she loves him and was sorry for not being in touch.

Ever since then, both of them have been extremely close to each other and are now spotted every now and then partying together.

They have also worked in several movies together including Good Newwz, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Bombay Talkies, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, We Are Family, and Kurbaan. They are currently working on Takht, which has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An Unsuitable Boy was first published on January 9, 2017.

