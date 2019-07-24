Karan Johar Announces Dear Comrade's Hindi Remake, Amitabh Bachchan Donates Rs 51 Lakh for Assam Flood Victims
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Dear Comrade' to be remade in Hindi under Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions, Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the victims of Assam flood victims and more news inside.
July 24
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Dear Comrade. Johar saw the Bharat Kamma-directed Telugu film, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, in a special screening prior to its release on July 26, following which he made the announcement.
Read: Amitabh Bachchan Donates Rs 51 Lakh for Assam Flood Victims, Asks People to Contribute Generously
In another news, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan donated Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the victims of Assam flood. Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Assam took to Twitter to thank the actor for his gesture.
Read: Amala Paul Confirms Dating Someone, Says 'What I am Now is Because of the Love He Has for Me'
Also read: Alia Bhatt’s Ooty Schedule for Sadak 2 is All About ‘A Whole Lotta Love’ with Family
Also, Alia Bhatt's family have quashed reports of her marrying Ranbir Kapoor calling them 'utter rubbish'. In it's report in.com quoted the actress uncle Mukesh Bhatt as saying, "This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?"
Read: Tabu Returns to Telugu Cinema After 10 Years, Begins Shooting for Film with Allu Arjun
Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio Wanted Brad Pitt's Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Reveals Quentin Tarantino
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Dear Comrade is the second movie of Vijay Deverakonda, which will be remade in Hindi. The announcement of the Hindi remake was made by Karan Johar on Instagram on Tuesday.
Read: Karan Johar Announces Hindi Remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade Even Before Its Release
Also read: Game of Thrones' Varys Actor Blames 'Media-led Hate Campaign' for Season 8 Criticism
Also read: Ananya Panday Says Online Bullying Affected Both Her and Family
Also read: Janelle Monae to Replace Julia Roberts in Homecoming Season 2
While staying at a luxury hotel in Chandigarh recently, Rahul Bose ordered for a pair of bananas after his gym session and was handed a bill for a bizarre amount for the fruits.
Read: Two Bananas Cost Rahul Bose Rs 442 at Five-Star Hotel and Twitter Has a Bunch of Advice for Him
Also read: Sameera Reddy Opens Up About 'Stressful Breastfeeding' In New Instagram Post
Also read: Falcon & Winter Soldier: Daniel Brühl Releases His First Look as Supervillain Helmut Zemo
Also read: Dill Mill Gayye Actress Shilpa Anand Alleges Relatives Tried to Murder Her, Asks for Support
B-Town has been rife with the speculation that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may be tying the knot in 2020. However, family members of Alia trashed reports about their marriage.
Read: Alia Bhatt’s Family Quashes Wedding Rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, Calls it ‘Utter Rubbish’
Also read: Urvashi Dholakia Revisits Her Most Iconic Role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Also read: Sexologist Claims 'Khandaani Shafakhana' Defames Him; HC Asks T-Series to Show Movie to Him
Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10: See Who is Likely to be Part of Rohit Shetty-hosted Show
Disha Patani, who is fresh off the success of her last release Bharat, revealed in an interview how she lost her memory for six months after suffering a head injury while practicing gymnastics.
Read: Lost Six Months of My Life Because I Couldn't Remember Anything, Says Disha Patani on Head Injury
Also read: Nani and Associates Solve Crimes, Entertain in Gang Leader Teaser
Also read: Busy with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan Turns Down Romantic Film with Disha Patani
Also read: Rishi Kapoor Finally Opens Up on Not Being Around When His Mother Krishna Raj Passed Away
R Madhavan got a proposal from an 18-year-old woman on Instagram. The actor's response to her is adorable.
Read: R Madhavan Gets Marriage Proposal From 18-Year-Old, Here's His Response
Also read: Jonas Brothers Get MTV VMA Nominations, Kevin Jonas' Daughters Share Cute Congratulatory Message
Also read: Drashti Dhami's Pics with Neeraj Khemka in Spain are All About 'Love, Kisses & Summertime Madness'
Also read: Vicky Kaushal's Uri The Surgical Strike to Re-release on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Says She Lost Six Months of Life Because She Couldn't Remember Anything
- Dill Mill Gayye Actress Shilpa Anand Accuses Sister, Friend, Relatives of Conspiring Against Her
- Karan Johar Places His Bets on Hindi Remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade Before Its Release
- The Worst Setbacks Have Improved Me as a Person: Virat Kohli
- Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines