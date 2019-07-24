Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Karan Johar Announces Hindi Remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade Even Before Its Release

'Dear Comrade' is the second movie of Vijay Deverakonda, which will be remade in Hindi after 'Arjun Reddy'.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 8:03 AM IST
Karan Johar Announces Hindi Remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade Even Before Its Release
Image courtesy: Instagram/Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Dear Comrade. Johar saw the Bharat Kamma-directed Telugu film, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, in a special screening prior to its release on July 26.

"Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade. What a powerful and intense love story. Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna. The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message.

"Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial. Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to announce that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade. Super excited about this," Johar shared on Instagram alongside a picture with the star of the film.

Deverakonda, too, posted a picture with Johar and said he was "so proud to have this man, watch, love and be the one to remake our baby #DearComrade in Hindi."

He continued, "Team Dear Comrade ✊🏼 Comrade @karanjohar ❤ biggest hugs, love and respect for you. Can't wait to do something mad with you and @dharmamovies #DearComradeOnJuly26th." (sic)

This is the second movie of Deverakonda, which will be remade in Hindi, after Arjun Reddy.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Hindi remake titled Kabir Singh is the biggest Bollywood hit of 2019 as of now. It featured Shahid Kapoor in the titular role along with Kiara Advani.

The cast and director of Dear Comrade Hindi version is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Released on June 21, the film completed one month in the theatre on Tuesday. It has become the biggest blockbuster of this year in India and is also Shahid's biggest solo film till date with an earning of Rs 271 crore.

Kabir Singh is about an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else.

