Karan Johar Announces His New Book Inspired by His Twins Yash and Roohi

Three years after releasing his autobiography named An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar has penned yet another book, inspired by his twins Yash and Roohi. Titled The Big Thoughts of Little Luv, the children's book will talk about Karan's experiences of parenting.

Karan announced the news on social media alongside a cute video, featuring Yash and Roohi's pictures. The Big Thoughts of Little Luv looks at "how we impose differences between girls and boys as we raise them." The picture book tells the story of twins Luv and Kusha as they try to understand gender and the ways in which we treat boys and girls differently.

Karan also thanked the actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna for making it happen. He wrote, "Am excited to share something special with all of you....my first picture book for kids ... #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar! The picture book will be published by @juggernaut.in".

Check out his post below:

Earlier, talking about fatherhood, Karan had said, “My life has changed since Roohi and Yash arrived. At 44, this is my biggest blockbuster. I still haven’t realised the enormity of what’s happened. They’re only two months old. And all they do is eat, sleep, burp, wail and poop. Kabhi khushi, kabhie gham! While I stare at them in wonder. But I can’t get over the fact that they are mine."