Has Karan Johar Just Announced Khushi Kapoor's Debut in 2019? Deets Inside
Karan Johar has been providing the launch pad for a number of celebrity kids. Will Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor join the list? Find out.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Karan Johar has been providing the launch pad for a number of celebrity kids. Popular names like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were introduced in the industry by Johar. Joining them soon can be late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.
Recently, on Neha Dhupia's chat show No filter Neha, Johar was quizzed about the debuts we might see in 2019. Without much thoughts, he named Javed Jaffrey’s son Mizaan and Khushi Kapoor.
"Mizaan is going to be amazing, he is a potential big star and a great dancer. And Khushi perhaps, she is gorgeous and lovely," said Karan.
As per reports, Mizaan will be launched by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while Khushi's projects are still unknown.
Karan who has often been called out as the flag-bearer of nepotism in the entertainment industry is working with star-kids on a number of projects. The filmmaker will launch Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday with Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tara Sutaria and Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff.
His last release of the year Simmba stars another celebrity kid Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
Apart from this, his next directorial, Takht comprises of Bollywood A-listers Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Talking about the film, he said, “'Takht' is hugely, most passionate piece of material that I will ever direct. I am obsessed with the Mughal era. That’s the one part of history I was obsessed with in terms of its visual texture, content, controversial content, the political betrayal, the love, the lust madness, the violence. That era is exotic and absolutely beautiful. It is the film I always chased and wanted to put on screen. I can’t wait for the world to see.”
