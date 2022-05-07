Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan New Season Days After Denying, Limits Insta Comments

Days after denying the return of the new season of Koffee With Karan, filmmaker Karan Johar has announced that his popular chat show is very much coming back. Karan on Saturday took to Instagram to inform fans that Koffee With Karan is returning for its new season and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. He shared his first look from the seventh season of Koffee With Karan and also gave fans a sneak peek into the new set of the chat show.

The Bollywood director-producer shared two photos of himself posing with a coffee mug that has Koffee With Karan written on it. Sharing the photos, Karan wrote, “Back to brewing some koffee! #KoffeeWithKaran #HotstarSpecials @disneyplushotstar @dharmaticent." Karan has, however, limited the comments for this post.

Earlier this week, Karan Johar said his popular celebrity chat show will not return for a new chapter. The show, which first premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004, ran for six seasons till 2019.

“Koffee with Karan" featured some of the biggest names from the world of Indian entertainment opening up about their personal and professional lives on the show, which would often hit the headlines.

“‘Koffee with Karan’ has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that ‘Koffee with Karan’ will not be returning…" Johar said in a statement that he also posted on his Instagram account.

Johar’s close friends, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests on the inaugural episode of the show. Several Bollywood celebrities have previously spoken about their breakups and affairs on the show.

