Karan Johar Announces Next Directorial, Takht; to Star Ranveer, Kareena, Janhvi, Alia, More— Details Inside

Takht will go on floors next year and will hit theatres in 2020. The film has already evoked curiosity among Bollywood fans, with many claiming it to be the most anticipated film of 2020.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2018, 9:20 AM IST
Karan Johar Announces Next Directorial, Takht; to Star Ranveer, Kareena, Janhvi, Alia, More— Details Inside
Takht will go on floors next year and will hit theatres in 2020. The film has already evoked curiosity among Bollywood fans, with many claiming it to be the most anticipated film of 2020.
Karan Johar has just announced his next directorial venture – a film titled Takht which boasts of an A-lister cast and a massive ensemble line-up with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor among others. The director took to Twitter earlier today to make the exciting announcement along with a poster for the film.

Sharing the poster with the title of the film, he wrote, “An incredible story embedded in history... An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne... A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love and of succession... TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE....”

In another tweet, Karan wrote, "The Screenplay is by SUMIT ROY! Dialogues by HUSSAIN HAIDRY,SUMIT ROY! And thanks to @NotSoSnob for bringing these talents to us at @DharmaMovies ! An exciting journey ahead... WRITERS are the heartbeat and soul of a film! These gentlemen lead all the way..." (sic)







As per a report in IndiaTV.com, Takht will primarily be a story of two brothers, to be played by Ranveer and Vikcy, while Kareena will be seen in the role of the former’s wife. The report further suggests that Ranveer will be essaying the role of Dara Shukoh, while Vicky will play Aurangzeb in the film.

Karan's last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was also a multi-starrer film including Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This is the first time when the filmmaker, who is known for his love stories, will try his hands at helming a period drama.

Takht will go on floors next year and will hit theatres in 2020. The film has already evoked curiosity among Bollywood fans, with many claiming it to be the most anticipated film of 2020.

Takht also brings together the much-awaited pair of Ranveer and Kareena for the very first time on the big screen. Meanwhile, Kareena and Alia have worked together in the past – Udta Punjab; they didn’t have any scenes together in the film though.

Here's what the cast members of Takht shared on Twitter:
















Apart from Takht, Karan is producing films such as Student Of The Year 2, Simmba, Kesari, Kalank and Brahmastra under his banner of Dharma Productions.

