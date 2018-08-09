Karan Johar Announces Next Directorial, Takht; to Star Ranveer, Kareena, Janhvi, Alia, More— Details Inside
Takht will go on floors next year and will hit theatres in 2020. The film has already evoked curiosity among Bollywood fans, with many claiming it to be the most anticipated film of 2020.
Sharing the poster with the title of the film, he wrote, “An incredible story embedded in history... An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne... A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love and of succession... TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE....”
In another tweet, Karan wrote, "The Screenplay is by SUMIT ROY! Dialogues by HUSSAIN HAIDRY,SUMIT ROY! And thanks to @NotSoSnob for bringing these talents to us at @DharmaMovies ! An exciting journey ahead... WRITERS are the heartbeat and soul of a film! These gentlemen lead all the way..." (sic)
I am so excited and honoured to announce the lead cast of #TAKHT@RanveerOfficial #KareenaKapoorKhan @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @psbhumi #JanhviKapoor @AnilKapoor #HirooYashJohar @apoorvamehta18@sumit_roy_ @hussainhaidry pic.twitter.com/ifgb8RC7uV— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2018
The Screenplay is by SUMIT ROY! Dialogues by HUSSAIN HAIDRY,SUMIT ROY! And thanks to @NotSoSnob for bringing these talents to us at @DharmaMovies ! An exciting journey ahead....WRITERS are the heartbeat and soul of a film! These gentlemen lead all the way.... pic.twitter.com/hyTucBmKaG— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2018
As per a report in IndiaTV.com, Takht will primarily be a story of two brothers, to be played by Ranveer and Vikcy, while Kareena will be seen in the role of the former’s wife. The report further suggests that Ranveer will be essaying the role of Dara Shukoh, while Vicky will play Aurangzeb in the film.
Karan's last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was also a multi-starrer film including Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This is the first time when the filmmaker, who is known for his love stories, will try his hands at helming a period drama.
Takht also brings together the much-awaited pair of Ranveer and Kareena for the very first time on the big screen. Meanwhile, Kareena and Alia have worked together in the past – Udta Punjab; they didn’t have any scenes together in the film though.
Here's what the cast members of Takht shared on Twitter:
#TAKHT @karanjohar #KareenaKapoorKhan @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @psbhumi #JanhviKapoor @AnilKapoor #HirooYashJohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/dcOlXYWqA2— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 9, 2018
Back where I begun.. to my roots! So so so so excited to be a part of this historical magnum opus! TAKHT! Directed by the one and ONLY! @karanjohar@RanveerOfficial #KareenaKapoorKhan @vickykaushal09 @psbhumi #JanhviKapoor @AnilKapoor @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/MKZCo0yA5X— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 9, 2018
#TAKHT 🙏 @RanveerOfficial #KareenaKapoorKhan @aliaa08 @psbhumi #JanhviKapoor @AnilKapoor @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/GRlAsJ1Fwk— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) August 9, 2018
#Takht @karanjohar @RanveerOfficial #KareenaKapoorKhan @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 #JanhviKapoor @AnilKapoor #HirooYashJohar @apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/PwFdE2TYX6— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) August 9, 2018
Apart from Takht, Karan is producing films such as Student Of The Year 2, Simmba, Kesari, Kalank and Brahmastra under his banner of Dharma Productions.
