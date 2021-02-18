Karan Johar Announces Third Actor to be Represented by His Talent Agency DCA

Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency revealed the third actor that it will be representing on Thursday. In his latest Instagram post, Karan announced that his talent management agency will be representing Dhairya Karwa.

The actor has already impressed the audience with his power-packed performance in the 2019 movie Uri. He has also worked with Ranveer Singh in '83 where he plays the role of Ravi Shastri. Captioning the post, Karan described Dhairya as, “Suave, sexy, and super sweet making it a triple check." Karan further said that his team is proud to add him to the DCA Squad and cannot wait for the audience to see his talent unfold.

In another post, the director-producer wrote that Dhairya has a vibe that can captivate a person in an instant. Having already earned rave reviews for his performance in Uri, he is raring to prove his talent once again, wrote Karan.

Besides Dhiarya, the Dharma Cornerstone Agency will also be representing Triptii Dimri and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Triptiiwas earlier seen in 2018 movie Laila Majnu and in 2020 Netflix horror-drama Bulbbul. The movie was produced by Anushka Sharma and directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan. It also starred actor Rahul Bose, Paoli Damand Avinash Tiwary. Announcing Triptii’s addition to his talent agency, Karan wrote on Instagram post that the actress has shown the audience what she is made of with her powerful performances in Bulbbul and Laila Majnu. Karan wrote that Triptii is extremely talented, dynamic and has the fire that will help her burn bright.

Meanwhile, Gurfateh has earlier worked in Dharma Production’s Netflix original movie Guilty where he played the role of VJ or Vijay Pratap Singh. The movie starred Kiara Advani in the lead role and was directed by Ruchi Narain. Karan described the actor as bold, suave and as someone whose gaze will leave you entranced.

The Instagram post further mentioned that Gurfateh delivered a powerful performance in Guilty and they cannot wait to see him in action again.