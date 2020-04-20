MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karan Johar, Anushka, Virat Urge People To Stand Up Against Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown

Image courtesy: Instagram/Anushka Sharma

Image courtesy: Instagram/Anushka Sharma

In a one-minute video clip titled 'Lockdown On Domestic Violence', prominent faces including cricketers Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, actors Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, urged people to take a firm stand against domestic violence.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 11:43 AM IST
Share this:

Bollywood celebrities including filmmaker Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar among others have expressed concern over the increase in domestic violence cases in the country during nationwide lockdown.

In a one-minute video clip titled 'Lockdown On Domestic Violence', prominent faces including cricketers Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, actors Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Vidya Balan, urged people to take a firm stand against domestic violence.

"During the lockdown there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. To all the men we say, now is the time to standup against this violence. To all the women we say, now is the time to stand up and break the silence.

"If you're a witness to domestic violence in your home, please report. If you're a witness to domestic violence in your neighborhood, please report. If you're a survivor of domestic violence, please report it. Let's put a lockdown on domestic violence," the stars said in the video.

Taking to Twitter, Johar thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for "this critical initiative."

"The cases of domestic violence have been rising rapidly across the country, and now is the time to stand up against it!" he tweeted.

‘Lockdown on Domestic Violence" is an initiative by Akshara Centre, in collaboration with Special Cell for Women and Children. It is supported by Maharashtra government and Maharashtra police.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,175

    +880*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,265

    +1,149*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,547

    +245*  

  • Total DEATHS

    543

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,614,289

    +40,696*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,404,325

    +74,786*

  • Cured/Discharged

    624,798

    +29,569*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,238

    +4,521*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres