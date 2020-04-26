Karan Johar Apologises Over Posts Showcasing Privileges of Celebrities During Lockdown

Karan Johar might have been entertaining fans amid the Coronavirus lockdown with the series "Lockdown With The Johars," where his children poke fun at him, but one thing that is glaring in his post is that he is comfortable at a time when millions of people in the world are struggling to make ends meet. This fact was recently acknowledged by Johar himself, after he was hit hard by a post pointing out to the privilege celebrities have.

This viral video called "Thank You Celebrities" subtly call out celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres and Amanda Byrnes who have been treating the lockdown like a vacation from their sprawling mansions by people who are struggling during the pandemic. This includes a medical professional who is abused at work, a person who lost his job, another that had to live on the streets as his landlord evicted him, a person who lost his mother to the disease, among many others.

The video which was shared by screenwriter Aniruddha Guha, was captioned as, "The only #Covid_19 video that matters, about the only people who matter: Celebrities. #ThankYouCelebrities."

To this, Karan Johar wrote, "This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!"

This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!🙏❤️ https://t.co/MO3kHkDQdo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 25, 2020

A lot of people came out in support of Johar, saying that his posts only helped them have a positive attitude amid the pandemic. "Ur kids are Angeles in this hard time ..me and my daughter s are waiting for Yash Roohi videoes," a fan wrote, while another tweeted, "Why are you apologizing. Your videos are harmless with your kids. You are bringing joy to people like us and I am a healthcare worker in Chicago saying that. You aren’t one of the celebrities showing off, so please don’t apologize and keep posting and sharing joy."

Ur kids are 👼 Angeles in this hard time ..me and my daughter s are waiting for Yash Roohi videoes.. — JagrutiTiwari (@jagrutiitiwari3) April 25, 2020

Why are you apologizing. Your videos are harmless with your kids. You are bringing joy to people like us and I am a healthcare worker in Chicago saying that. You aren’t one of the celebrities showing off, so please don’t apologize and keep posting and sharing joy ❤️😇 — SD (@s_brownie) April 25, 2020

Please don't apologize. Yes there are people in dire straits, but a lil positivity and laughter doesn't hurt anyone. My kids watch your kids and laugh at their innocent banter. Dont feel guilty for being happy. We need more. God bless u and the kiddos — Meher (@meherandaI) April 25, 2020

