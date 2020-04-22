MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Karan Johar Apologizes On Behalf Of Yash And Roohi For Their Singing

credits - Karan Johar instagram

Karan Johar shared a video, where his three-year-old twins Yash and Roohi, can be seen yelling and shrieking while innocently strumming the guitar strings.

Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a surprising episode of Lockdown with Johars Season 2. The latest occurrence witnessed the tables being turned as Karan’s kids- Yash and Roohi are being glanced upon, this time around.

The Koffee with Karan show host uploaded a clip that begins with him announcing, “We have two very talented musicians in the house, ladies and gentleman, give it up for Yash and Roohi, here it goes”.

Karan then turns the camera to his three-year-old twins, who we see are squeezed in a big fat chair holding a huge yellow guitar. The naughty munchkins immediately start yelling and shrieking while innocently strumming the guitar strings.

Karan anxiously interrupts and asks them, “Excuse me..one minute.. Time out, you have something more melodious you can sing?”

The adorable twins continue with their amateur singing causing their dad to turn the camera away. Karan says, “Rukawat ke liye khed hai (apologies for the interruption) but this is not good for anyone’s sensibilities.” He finally concludes the video after saying, “Toodles.”

Karan captioned the post as, "Clearly singing is not in our genes! Apologies in advance ! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles."

The hilarious clip which left the viewer’s in splits has collected oodles of love from Karan’s fans and friends. Shweta Bachchan commented, “Puddings.(heart emojis)” Smriti Irani dropped heart-eyed emojis. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Rockstars(star-eyed emojis)."

Aditya Seal quipped, “Hahahaha I see Yash’s obsession with clips. Its sooooo cute”

Watch some more adorable moments of the family:

