Karan Johar Asks Roohi To Chase Yash, ‘The Jewel Thief' In This Hilarious Video

Karan Johar is back with another delightful episode from Lockdown with Johars. The adorable twins, Yash and Roohi are seen goofing around with their father during the lockdown.

The video posted by the 48-year-old filmmaker to Instagram opens with the toddlers fiddling with Roohi’s jewellery. “Roohi, I believe you are throwing a party,” says Karan. The camera then shows an adorable Yash trying on some of Roohi’s jewellery. Just when Karan calls his son, “Pretty,” the boy immediately took the necklace off and asserted, “I am not pretty, I am Yash bhaiya.”

In the meantime, we see the siblings get busy with some innocent shenanigans. Yash is then seen walking out of the frame while his sister calls out and asks him, “Give me my necklace back.” That’s when Karan encourages his baby girl to get her necklace back. He says, “Go catch him, he’s a jewel thief.”

Meanwhile, Karan is bankrolling the upcoming fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will essay the leads in the first part of the adventure franchise. It will also feature Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2020 and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Next is Karan’s most ambitious project, Takht. The story is set in the Mughal era and will trace the sibling rivalry journey of emperor Shah Jahan’s sons Dara Shukoh (Ranveer Singh) and Aurangzeb (Vicky Kaushal). The historical epic will also feature Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in prominent roles. Takht is slated for a 2021 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more