Karan Johar Blasts 'Sad People' Who Abused Him Over Nepotism, His Sexuality and Fashion Choices

Filmmaker Karan Johar has come down heavily on people who believe he is "the flag-bearer of nepotism" in Bollywood. While speaking at the 10 edition of Jagran film festival in Mumbai, Johar denied that a personal or film connection led to Lakshya being cast in his upcoming production Dostana 2.

Johar argued that Lakshya had gone through the same casting process as other actors and “is an extremely talented and sincere artiste.” When Lakshya landed the second male lead of Johar’s Dostana 2, many speculated that he had a bit of an inside track. Following which, Johar had to clarify that the newcomer was “not from the business.”

During a session with film critic Rajeev Masand at the JFF, Johar noted there's no doubt that having a film lineage helps with getting a foot in the door but everyone has their fair share of struggles.

“I’ve actually stopped fighting (nepotism claims) because when you can’t beat them you’ve got to join them. It’s their opinion. You (People) are saying that I’m some apparently a flag-bearer of nepotism which I’m not. I’m just an individual doing my job. We all have our own battles to fight. Whether even the actors you think are from nepotistic background, they all have their struggles. Maybe they had better first time opportunity but then they have gone through perhaps turbulence after that combated it. I think for no rhyme or reason this word has been exploded and has been imploded on us,” Johar said.

He continued, “I really believe that I don’t want to justify it anymore because I feel petty justifying my hard work and my solid sincerity for the past 20 years. I don’t feel I need to. So when we introduce Lakshya, it was not like that we made a big deal that he was not from movies. He’s a talented, hard working, sincere artiste. He’s done some work on television and now this is his first celluloid opportunity and that’s all we want to actually put out.”

Besides receiving criticism for allegedly breeding nepotism in Bollywood, Johar often gets brutally trolled for his unconventional fashion choices and sexual orientation. But he couldn’t care less about negative comments.

“I used to be very upset and then I was angry and then I was indifferent and now I’m amused. So I have got through a journey. But I’m glad to report that I’m at the stage of amusement now. So now if I’m abused, I’m amused. I’m like, ‘Oh my god! These people are so sad.’ They can actually talk about somebody else and give it so much time. They should actually be doing so many different things in life but no, they are taking so much time to abuse other people.

“They call me all kinds of things. Things that are said about my cinema, sexuality, sartorial choices. I mean it’s ok I’m no longer as upset as I used to be. But what it’s done is that it does leave you mildly cynical. It makes you feel like you’re a lot more trusting and a lot more easier in your approach to other people as how you’re today,” he added.

Moreover, Johar said he's in a much better space now, both professionally and personally. He is a doting father to two adorable kids, Yash and Roohi, who they welcomed via surrogacy in March, 2017.

“I felt for the longest time that my life was going along fine but there was no sense of purpose. I think we all need a sense of emotional purpose that you can draw sometimes. Unfortunately, that purpose doesn’t always come from yourself. It comes from an extension of yourself.

"And today, I feel I have this humongous purpose. When I see Yash and Roohi every morning, I feel like I’m looking at my purpose. I think that’s just changed my core. Every time I look at them, I feel ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe they’re mine.’ I never felt needed as much as I do today,” Johar concluded.

