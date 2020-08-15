Karan Johar Breaks Silence After 2 Months to Wish Happy Independence Day on Instagram

Karan Johar has returned to social media with a post dedicated to Independence Day. His last post on Instagram was two months ago, on June 14, on the day of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Karan shared the photo of the Indian National Flag, and wrote, "To our great nation....a treasure trove of culture, heritage and history.... #happyindependenceday ... JAI HIND." Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Dhupia were among the first to comment on his post.

The filmmaker had quit social media in the face of heavy trolling after the death of Sushant reignited the nepotism debate in the industry. Karan and Janhvi were among several Bollywood stars from film families who were brutally targeted online.

On June 14, after the news of Sushant's death broke, Karan had posted, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug..."

The backlash began almost immediately, after people accused his production house and Yash Raj Films of being biased towards star kids. Karan has also not posted anything on Twitter ever since.

A close friend of his had revealed last month that Karan is in a deep state of shock due to the heavy criticism that he has been receiving ever since the demise of Sushant. He added that the brutal hatred he received after Sushant's death had left the Dharma Productions head "shattered."