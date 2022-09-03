Karan Johar Breaks Silence on Boycott Bollywood Trend, Hindi-South Divide: 'I Have Shut It Out...'

Karan Johar has spoken out about the backlash that Bollywood has been facing lately. Karan, who has often been subjected to massive trolling for allegedly favouring star kids, has said that he has decided to focus only on the positive things.

While interacting with the Indian Express, he said, “I think that you have to turn a blind eye towards negativity in general.” He said that one needs to be positive from within, in order to attract positivity. While expressing that by listening and reacting to negative things you attract the same energy, he said, “I have shut it out of life and I choose to focus only on positivity.”

Meanwhile, at a promotional event of Brahmastra in Hyderabad on Friday, Karan Johar said that it’s about time people should stop demarcating between Bollywood, Tollywood, and other film industries.

“We’re not in the woods anymore,” added KJo. He also thanked Jr NTR for gracing the event as a chief guest.

“Thank you Jr NTR for honouring us with your presence and being our special-special chief guest. Your support means the world. We, in our own tiny way, are trying to reach every corner (of the country with our film). Like SS Rajamouli sir said, this is Indian cinema. Let’s not call it anything else. We keep giving it a wood…Bollywood, Tollywood. We are not in the woods anymore, we are out of them. We are proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will be now from Indian cinema.”

Brahmastra–a mythological thriller that features action, drama, romance and VFX effects–stars Ayan Mukerji’s long-time friends Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who also got married recently. The film also stars Telugu actor Nagarjuna, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, alongwith a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. It is expected to release on September 9.

