Karan Johar Calls Alia Bhatt 'Box Office Ki Maharani', Trolls Jaya Bachchan's Attitude Towards Paparazzi

Karan Johar was in a poetic mood on Sunday afternoon. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a picture with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani leads Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with a poem. In the picture, Karan was seen wearing a black shirt with a bold pair of red sunglasses while Ranveer was seen sporting a white tee with sunglasses as well. Alia flashed her big smile as she joined Ranveer and Karan in the frame wearing a black tee and sunglasses.

KJo shared the picture and praised Alia, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in his own style while poking fun at Jaya Bachchan and Ranveer. The director began by teasing the vibe of the movie and mentioned that Pritam has a ‘dhamakedar dhun (impressive music)’ for fans. He went on to tease Jaya Bachchan’s relationship with the paparazzi and praised Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

“So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho, Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! (So much energy and the emotions of the youth will be told to you through Pritam’s music. Check out hottie Dharam’s swag, just don’t click our Jaya’s pictures. We have so praise the one and only Shabana Azmi),” he wrote.

He went on to troll the Gucci lover Ranveer Singh and crowned Alia Bhatt as the queen of box office. “Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey, Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani (Ranveer, who is clad in Gucci from head to toe, will ride the wave of love, he queen of box office, our Rani Alia, which she become a bride again)?” KJo wrote. “In sabka kare aap intezar (Wait for all these), We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023,” he concluded the post.

It seems like Karan is going to take us on a fun ride at the theatres with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani! The film is currently being shot in Delhi. Pictures from the shoot have leaked online in the past.

