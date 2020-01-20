Karan Johar Calls Ghost Stories His 'Most Challenging Schedule' in 21 Year Career

Karan Johar is a popular name in Bollywood associated with romantic and family drama films. He recently took a step into a new genre and directed a horror short film which was part of Netflix's Ghost Stories.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Karan Johar stated that Ghost Stories would be his first and last work in the horror genre. He added that staying away from the horror genre was his personal preference.

"Horror and I don’t connect at all, and very honestly, they’ll not happen again. This is my first and only horror story that I’ve made for Netflix. It’s not a genre that I enjoy watching, so why should I enjoy making it?"

Looking back at Ghost Stories, Karan Johar is satisfied that he took the step of venturing outside his comfort zone again.

"I felt like this gives me the ability to be out of my comfort zone and tell a story being uncomfortable. I think every filmmaker should be, at one point, uncomfortable to tell a story because that challenges their core directorial spirit. So, making this horror anthology has been the most challenging schedule in my 21-year-long journey."

Ghost Stories is Karan Johar's third time working on an anthology film alongside Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. The four filmmakers had previously worked together for Lust Stories in 2018, and Bombay Talkies in 2013.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.