Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Karan Johar Calls Ghost Stories His 'Most Challenging Schedule' in 21 Year Career

Producer-director Karan Johar, who is known for making romantic and family drama films, stepped out of his comfort zone and directed a short for Netflix anthology film 'Ghost Stories'.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 9:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karan Johar Calls Ghost Stories His 'Most Challenging Schedule' in 21 Year Career
Karan Johar

Karan Johar is a popular name in Bollywood associated with romantic and family drama films. He recently took a step into a new genre and directed a horror short film which was part of Netflix's Ghost Stories.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Karan Johar stated that Ghost Stories would be his first and last work in the horror genre. He added that staying away from the horror genre was his personal preference.

"Horror and I don’t connect at all, and very honestly, they’ll not happen again. This is my first and only horror story that I’ve made for Netflix. It’s not a genre that I enjoy watching, so why should I enjoy making it?"

Looking back at Ghost Stories, Karan Johar is satisfied that he took the step of venturing outside his comfort zone again.

"I felt like this gives me the ability to be out of my comfort zone and tell a story being uncomfortable. I think every filmmaker should be, at one point, uncomfortable to tell a story because that challenges their core directorial spirit. So, making this horror anthology has been the most challenging schedule in my 21-year-long journey."

Ghost Stories is Karan Johar's third time working on an anthology film alongside Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee.  The four filmmakers had previously worked together for Lust Stories in 2018, and Bombay Talkies in 2013.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram