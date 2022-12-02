Karan Johar Calls Ranveer Singh a 'Chameleon', Wants Actor To Play Him In a Future Biopic

Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh share the kind of bond that no other actor-filmmaker shares. Whether it’s on the sets of Koffee With Karan or through the behind-the-scenes glimpses of their next film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, they are surely fun together. However, do you know that KJo also wants Ranveer to play his character in his future biopic?

In a recent live interaction on the video-sharing app Roposo, Karan Johar shared the same when he said, “I think Ranveer Singh. He is like a chameleon, and he will do his best."

The filmmaker further talked about his childhood and mentioned that it was ‘tough’. “I had a wonderful childhood; my parents were so good to me and taught me the most amazing life lessons. However, it was also a little bumpy as I was an unusual kid and there were a few emotions that I festered as a kid. I was also different compared to others, so I had to pay the price for it. It was tough, but also a very energizing time because when I look back, I feel like I learned a lot in that phase," he added.

Interestingly, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani would be Karan Johar’s first-ever collaboration with Ranveer Singh. The duo was supposed to work on the period drama Takht. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film was shelved in 2020. It would have featured a star-packed cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is touted to be a new-age romantic flick. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film will also feature Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screen in April next year.

