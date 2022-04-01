Karan Johar Calls The Kashmir Files A ‘Movement’, Says ‘You Have to Watch It to Absorb’

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has become one of the most successful films, not just post pandemic but of all times. Made on a humble budget, it has been running successfully for over three weeks now and has already grossed over Rs. 225 crores in India alone. The film has been loved by audience and people from the industry have also spoken highly about it. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s name can now be added to the list of people who has loved the film. In fact, he even called it a ‘movement’ in a recent interview.

Talking to Galatta Plus, Karan Johar said, “The Kashmir Files is not made on the budget like a lot of other movies. But it is probably going to be cost-to-profit the biggest hit of Indian cinema. You have got to acknowledge there is something that is connecting with this nation and academically you have to watch it. You have to watch it to absorb, to learn from it that look, there is this movement that has happened. It’s no longer a film, it’s a movement."

Before Karan Johar, several celebs talked about how much they loved The Kashmir Files. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar had been some of the first people to have urged others to watch the film. Stars like Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut also sang praises. The Kashmir Files has broken several records and managed to eclipse a big budget movie like Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey.

Releasing on 11th March, the film is about the exodus of The Kashmiri Pandits. The film starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles. After a week of its release, it was also dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The collections of the film have crossed Rs. 300 crores worldwide, and the ban on it has been lifted in the UAE. The Kashmir Files will release in the UAE from 7th April.

