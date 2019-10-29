Take the pledge to vote

Karan Johar Celebrates Three Years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Calls the Film Closest to His Heart

Karan Johar celebrated the anniversary by sharing a picture on his Instagram account and thanking the cast and crew for making the shooting of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil very special for him.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
It seems like Karan Johar is in the mood to review a lot of his own work lately. The filmmaker recently commented on his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as being full of loopholes and mistakes. He also admitted that the protagonist of the film was a confused character only made better by Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal.

Recently, Karan Johar looked back at another of his films recently. Unlike before, he looked towards a film that he loved and is apparently proud of. The film in question is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which completed three years on Monday. Johar celebrated the anniversary by sharing a picture on his Instagram account. In the caption, he thanked the cast and crew for making the shooting of the film very special for him.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film was released to mixed reviews but performed well at the box office. It earned more than Rs 230 crores worldwide. The film's music and score won unanimous praise from the audiences. The film even went on to win a number of Filmfare Awards for its songs and lyrics.

Following Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar has not directed or written any films yet. Since then, he has served as a producer for a number of films including Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor.

