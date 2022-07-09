Karan Johar Clarifies Becoming Single Parent Didn't Stem from Not Having Partner: 'They're Not Related'

Karan Johar had previously confessed that his ‘deepest regret’ was not having a life partner. However, he has now clarified that he did not choose to embrace parenthood to fill the void. The ace filmmaker is a single father to two children — twins Roohi and Yash. KJo welcomed the children via surrogacy.

In a recent interview, Karan was asked if not having a partner in his life led to his decision to become a single parent. However, Karan denied it, explaining that the love received from a partner is different from the love a child gives. He added that one shouldn’t decide to have a child until they are emotionally ready for it.

“Just because your not in a relationship doesn’t mean you should become a parent. You’ll know you want to be a parent when you’re emotionally ready. The two are not related at all. It’s not that mere zindagi mein pyaar nahi hai toh main bache le aaunga (It’s not that because I don’t have love in my life, I should have kids),” he said.

“One cannot replace the other. The love you get from a romantic liaison is very different from the love you get as a parent. And they are very different forms of love. You have to be ready emotionally to be a parent. Because, a parent is a very selfless person,” he added.

Karan also said that his pool of love is complete with his mother Hiroo filling one half of her heart while his kids filling the other. He added that although the vacuum of a partner would remain, love has not evaded him. “It’s not that love has ever evaded me, but romance has,” he said.

On the work front, Karan recently returned with a new season of Koffee With Karan. KWK 7 kicked off this week with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh appearing as the first guests. Besides the show, Karan will be making his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also announced an action film that he will be helming.

